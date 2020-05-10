Patricia Marie (Bourque) Viazanko
1934 - 2020
Viazanko, Patricia Marie (nee Bourque), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Viazanko. Dear mother of Susan (John) Crumbaugh, Becky (Keith) Walters, Janice (Brian) Neary and Jean (Aaron) Laws. Loving grandmother of Dustin (Samantha) Walters; Wesley, Paige, and Spencer Crumbaugh; William and Benjamin Neary; Jacob and Aimee Laws. Great-Grandmother to Ezekiel Walters. Beloved sister, aunt, great aunt and friend. Services: A memorial visitation will be held once social gathering and distancing restrictions have been lifted. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Tom Mayberry
Neighbor
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy on your loss. I know she will be deeply missed. Love and prayers
Karen McIntosh
Family
May 8, 2020
She seemed like a lovely Lady. I so sorry for the family's loss. My prayers go to them
Cornelia Barrett
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
We'll miss you Mom! You always had a story to tell (in spite of the details always being a little...or a lot off)! You loved all the kids and were so proud of everything they did. When Dustin got his first hit in baseball, I swear you were ready to sign him up for the majors. Love you!
Becky Walters
Daughter
May 8, 2020
May her memory be a blessing to you all. Jean and Janice, your families are in our prayers.
Sally Hanson
Friend
May 7, 2020
Our sincere sympathy is extended to all of Patricia's family. We will pray for the comfort of the family, and for the repose of Pat's soul.
Dave & Pat Meyer
