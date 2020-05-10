Viazanko, Patricia Marie (nee Bourque), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Viazanko. Dear mother of Susan (John) Crumbaugh, Becky (Keith) Walters, Janice (Brian) Neary and Jean (Aaron) Laws. Loving grandmother of Dustin (Samantha) Walters; Wesley, Paige, and Spencer Crumbaugh; William and Benjamin Neary; Jacob and Aimee Laws. Great-Grandmother to Ezekiel Walters. Beloved sister, aunt, great aunt and friend. Services: A memorial visitation will be held once social gathering and distancing restrictions have been lifted. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.