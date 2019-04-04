Rothermich, Dr. Patricia Mary of Saint Charles, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at the age of 67. Cherished daughter of the late Warren C. and Alice E. Rothermich; beloved sister of Martin Marty T. (Carol) Rothermich; treasured aunt of Don M. Rothermich, Sara L. Rothermich, and Dan G. Rothermich; devoted godmother of Amanda Cineus; dearest friend of the DHS girls and many special friends; loving niece and cousin to many. Patricia is also preceded in death by brother David R. Rothermich. Patricia was a member of International Chiropractors Association, and Palmer College Alumni Association, in Davenport, IA. She served the St. Charles, Missouri, community for nearly 45 years as a chiropractor. Dr. Pat was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and patients. Memorials may be made in Patricia's name to Duchesne High School Endowments Fund or Masses. Services: Sat., April 6, Vis.: 9:30-11:00 a.m.; Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. St. Cletus Catholic Church; graveside service 12:30 p.m., St. Peter Cemetery. Call 633-940-1000 or visit Baue.com.
