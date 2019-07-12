Nachtweih, Patricia Age 78, on 7/11. Beloved wife of the late Norman Nachtweih; loving mom of Linda (Kevin) Hemmer, Kathy Nachtweih, and two sons; dear grandma of Patricia (Allan) Large; dear greatgrandma of Mackenzie and Maci Large; dear sister of Maureen (John) Leong and David (Jo) Van Bergen. Mom will be joining her husband Norman, her sister Judy, brother Dan, and parents Eileen and Harry, in heaven. She will be missed by her furbabies. A special thank you to caregiver and friend, Sharon Hibdon. Memorial donations to Churches on the Streets. Services: Visitation Sat., 7/13 from 1-4 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois Ave. (63116). Interment Private.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 12 to July 13, 2019