O'Connell, Patricia "Pat"

86, passed peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 with her family by her side. She is survived by her spouse of nearly 65 years, Harold "Dutch" J. O'Connell, Jr. and 5 children: Tim (Chris), Mike (Carol), Matt (Patty), Eileen (Ralph Yates), Peggy (Chris Campbell); she was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and siblings, Kenneth Feld (Vera) and Jack Feld (Betty). She was preceded in death by her daughter, Colleen O'Connell, and 5 sisters and 3 brothers.

Pat was born and raised in Quincy, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Edna (Winking) and George Feld. She was a former resident of St. Louis, Missouri, Springfield, Virginia, Caswell Beach and Wilmington, North Carolina where she and Dutch enjoyed a long and happy retirement alongside the ocean.

Services: Family will receive guests at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia

(jeffersonfuneralchapel.com) on Monday March 9, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. A private interment is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to Capital Caring Hospice.