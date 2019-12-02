Patricia or ''Trish'' Ann "Trisha" Meyer

Service Information
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO
63114
(314)-427-2222
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ortmann Funeral Home
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Ortmann Funeral Home
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
All Souls Church
Obituary
Meyer, Patricia 'Trisha' or 'Trish' Ann

(nee Van Mierlo) Meyer, Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Wed., Nov. 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth B. Meyer. Trisha was born on Sunday, March 23, 1952 in St. Louis, MO to the late Ed and Virginia (nee Baumgartner) Van Mierlo. Dear mother of Angela (Angi) Hess and Kaitlyn (Kaity) Meyer; dear sister of Eddie (Dee) Van Mierlo; dear grandmother of Samantha (Sam) Hess and Christopher (C.J.) Hess; dear sister-in-law, aunt, niece and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Funeral Home, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, MO, Wed., Dec. 4, 9:30 a.m. to All Souls Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Visitation from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday. Interment at St. Charles Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The American Diabetes Association.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
