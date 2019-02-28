Patricia Pattie (Adams) Herpel

Herpel, Patricia Pattie (nee Adams), passed away, Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Marv Herpel; loving mother of Georgia Herpel and Ann (Raffaele D'Onofrio) Herpel; dear sister of the late Mary Jo O'Keefe Martin and the late G. Donald Adams. Dear aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. Services: Memorial service at Parkway United Church of Christ, 2841 N. Ballas Rd. 63131, Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkway United Church of Christ or Lydia's House. Memorial visitation at church Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
