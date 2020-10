Holt, Patricia Q. "Patt"

of St. Charles, MO, passed away September 28, 2020, age 84.

Loving mother of Lynn (Steve) Hollander, Jennifer (Jeff) Holian, and the late Margaret Lee Holt; grandmother of Shannon, Christine, Michael, Samuel; and great-grandmother of Morgan Nicole.

Services: Services held at Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson St., St. Charles 63301. Visitation Tuesday, October 6, 2020 4PM-7PM. Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, 221 First Capitol Dr. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10AM. Visit Baue.com