Bry, Patricia R. (Dreyer)

Died peacefully on September 11, 2020. Daughter of the late Norman S. Roth and Clara B. Roth. Sister of the late Clarence B. (Gertrude) Roth. Beloved wife of Erwin Bry for forty-five years. Widow of the late James M. Dreyer. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Lynn (Bruce) Dole, Jeffrey M. (the late Darlene Eyster) Dreyer, Joseph R. (Rosemary) Dreyer and stepmother of Terry (Holly) Bry. Beloved grandmother 'Mimi' of Elliot (Elise) Dole, Elizabeth (Michael) Randolph, James Dole, Rosalind Dreyer, Kelly (Steve) Ciaccio, and Courtney (Michael) Flanagan. Great-grandmother of Clara Randolph, Tess Randolph, Teddi Dole, Lily Ciaccio, Alex Ciaccio, Chloe Flanagan and Violet Flanagan. Pat was a lifelong St. Louisan. She was abundantly generous and above all, classy. She will be remembered for her unfailing love of her husband and family, and her loyal friendships. A private family service was held. Donations preferred to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry or a charity of your choice.

