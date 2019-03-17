Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Rocklage Samel. View Sign

Samel, Patricia Rocklage (nee Linn), beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and quintessential member of the Greatest Generation, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019, at the age of 94, in her comfy and sunny apartment at McKnight Place Assisted Living on The Gatesworth campus. A lifetime resident of St. Louis, and a graduate of the St. Louis Public Schools and Roosevelt High School, she was an avid traveler of all fifty states, and the world. She loved to sing and dance, and was a devoted attendee of the Muny Opera from the moment she went onstage in her father's arms in the summer of 1925, through the 100th Anniversary season in 2018. Pat was the beloved wife of the late Harry W. Rocklage, Jr. and the late Earl H. Samel. She was the cherished mother of Lynne A. Rocklage, and step-mother to Christine M. Samel. Most important of all were her grandchildren, Matthew (Amy) Webb and Christian (Paula) Webb, and her great-grandchildren Rylie, Corbin and Lucas Webb whose accomplishments and adventures she celebrated on a daily basis. Pat was the daughter of Grace (Moore) Linn and William McGuire Linn, and devoted sister of the late Caroline (Kitty) Carna and the late Grace (Gene) Manzo. She was a much-loved aunt to her sister's children, Susan (Carna) Mattingly, Michael Manzo, Melinda Manzo, and the late Michele (Manzo) Collier, and to her late sister-in-law's (Myrtle Rocklage Zwilling) children Sharon (Zwilling) Randolph, Sandy (Zwilling) Lowery and Kathy (Zwilling) Kondracki. When Pat married Earl, she became Aunt Pat to his nieces and nephews, and she was a great-aunt to many on both sides of her family. Pat is also survived by countless friends and colleagues who she treated with the same love and loyalty she gave to her family. Pat earned her BA in Education from Harris Teachers College, and her Master of Arts in Education degree from the University of Missouri - Columbia. She served the Normandy School District for 36 years first as an elementary classroom teacher (2nd and 3rd grades), then Elementary Consultant, and later District Coordinator of Communication Skills until her retirement in 1987. She also served as the Director of the Normandy/University of Missouri at St. Louis Reading Clinic for many years. Professionally, Pat served as president of the Normandy Teachers Association and after her retirement, as president of the Normandy Teachers Association - Retired. She served as president of the Greater St. Louis Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, and also as president of the state organization. Pat was a lifetime member of the National Education Association, a charter member of the Missouri National Education Association, and served as president of the St. Louis Suburban Council of the International Reading Association. She was an active member of the College Club of St. Louis, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (charter member of Beta Chapter), and a current member of Sigma Chapter. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority and served as president and member of the St. Charles Emmaus Auxiliary of the Emmaus Homes of St. Charles. Always a teacher, Pat donated her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Per her wishes, there will not be a service or visitation. In the summer when the flowers are in full bloom, family and friends will gather to celebrate her life. Our cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend lived a long, happy, and successful life that continued to amaze and inspire each of us. She had no regrets, which she believed was the sign of a life well-lived. At Pat's request, contributions honoring her memory may be made to the Scholarship Fund of the College Club of St. Louis as follows: College Club Scholarship Benefits, c/o Sandy Nieman, 1636 N. Geyer Road, St. Louis, MO 63131.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019

