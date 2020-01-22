St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Patricia "Robin" Stratos Obituary

Stratos, Patricia "Robin"

nee Kuntz, of St. Louis, MO, passed Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at the age of 61. She is survived by her husband, Harry Stratos and daughters, Tricia Holleran and Jeanne (Bojan) Kvesic; grandsons, Jack and Michael Holleran, and Gabriel Kvesic; mother, Wanda Trent; siblings Jerry (Angela) Kuntz Jr., Steven (Sue) Kuntz, Tamara (Alan) Tustin, and Kimberly Fine (Michael Cox); sister in law Fotina (William) Shisko; along with many nieces, nephews and loved ones. She will be sadly missed by all.

Services: Visitation Thurs, Jan 23rd from 4-8 pm; Service Fri, Jan 24th at 10 am. Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
