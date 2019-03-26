St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Patricia Sue McDade Obituary
McDade, Patricia Sue (nee Austin), Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald William McDade; dear mother of Kathy, James and Michael McDade; dear grandmother of Duane (Jessica) Singleton, Deane and Donald McDade; dear sister of Sally (James) Stansbury and the late William Austin. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, April 1, 12:30 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-6 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019
