St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Villmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Sue Villmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Sue Villmer Obituary
Villmer, Patricia Sue Patricia Sue Villmer (Lawless), 74, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Evelyn's House in St. Louis following a courageous, but brief battle with cancer. She leaves behind a loving daughter, Lisa Lauman (Kirk); son Todd; longtime partner and best friend, Michael Truax; two beautiful grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Justin (Nikki) Lauman; her devoted cats both past and present; adored cousins and many dear friends. Services: Arrangements handled by Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63129. Visitation Thursday, 4/25 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services Friday 4/26 at 10:30 a.m. at Kutis, departing for New St. Marcus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to PAWS (Pets Are Wonderful Support), 2653 Locust St., St. Louis, MO 63103 or the 1904 St. Louis Worlds Fair Society, 109 Lake Stratford Ct., Fairview Heights, IL 62208.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now