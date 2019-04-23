|
Villmer, Patricia Sue Patricia Sue Villmer (Lawless), 74, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Evelyn's House in St. Louis following a courageous, but brief battle with cancer. She leaves behind a loving daughter, Lisa Lauman (Kirk); son Todd; longtime partner and best friend, Michael Truax; two beautiful grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Justin (Nikki) Lauman; her devoted cats both past and present; adored cousins and many dear friends. Services: Arrangements handled by Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63129. Visitation Thursday, 4/25 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services Friday 4/26 at 10:30 a.m. at Kutis, departing for New St. Marcus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to PAWS (Pets Are Wonderful Support), 2653 Locust St., St. Louis, MO 63103 or the 1904 St. Louis Worlds Fair Society, 109 Lake Stratford Ct., Fairview Heights, IL 62208.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019