Patricia Vallero Lubin, 88, Fortified by the Sacrament of the Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital, August 7, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease complicated by a recent stroke. Patricia was born in 1932 in Carlinville, Illinois to Joseph J. & Blanche A. Vallero. She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband of 53 years, Allan L. Lubin, to whom she was devoted. Patricia is survived by her dear sister and best friend, Betty Reinke (91). She is the beloved Mother of Allan M. Lubin and Claire (Jean-Baptiste) Champon; Patricia was the loving and adoring 'Nonnie' to two grandchildren: Margaux & Ophélia. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Timothy (Cal Lane) Reinke, Martha (Adrian) Dickey, Gale Finlayson, Scott Finlayson, Kris (Peter) Paloski, Lee (Anita) Finlayson, Oren Rothman and Shan (Victoria) Rothman. Her commitment to her family and friends brought her much joy and many happy memories. She will be remembered as a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, aunt, niece and sister-in-law as well as a true and faithful friend to many.
After graduating from the University of Illinois in 1954, BA Fine Arts, Patricia taught art in Washington D.C. in 1955 before embarking on a Grand Tour of Europe in 1956. Upon her return, Patricia was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to study Etruscan art at the Universita di Firenze, Florence, Italy, where she immersed herself in art history and fluency in her native language.
Patricia settled in St. Louis in 1957 and taught Fine Art at East Ladue Junior High for several years while also volunteering as a docent at the St. Louis Art Museum. After Motherhood, family life and volunteerism as a librarian at Spoede Elementary School, Patricia was very proud of her career as a realtor and long association with Laura McCarthy, Town & Country, for over 25 years. She was also a supportive member of the Ethical Society of St. Louis in Clayton through her husband, Allan.
Always a patron of the Arts, Patricia appreciated all mediums and was keen to explore museums, galleries, exhibitions and artists' studios both locally and around the globe. She and Allan enjoyed experiencing many cultures and wonderful artwork during their travels and were fortunate to have a deeply fulfilling life together, one of constancy, love and great humor. She also enjoyed athleticism and the outdoors through skiing, swimming, walking and tennis. Patricia had industrious hands and was known as a passionate gardener, inventive cook and meticulous homemaker. Patricia was also a talented artist in her own right, producing many illustrious oil paintings, wood blocks and clay sculptures during her lifetime.
A resident of Friendship Village Chesterfield over the past decade, Patricia's family extends gratitude to the compassionate and capable nurses, caregivers and administrators in the last years in assisted living, all of whom helped Patricia maintain her independence and her dignity throughout her illness. Patricia's family is also deeply grateful to Heartland Hospice for their outstanding and professional care.
Patricia endeared herself to everyone around her with her positive outlook on life and genuine interest in others. She was always shining goodwill upon those around her and lived her life to the fullest with grace and thoughtfulness. Patricia was greatly loved and appreciated and her ready smile, joyful nature, warmth, quick wit, engaging way and deep caring will be forever missed.
Arrangements for a Memorial service and celebration of Patricia's life are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The St. Louis Art Museum Foundation, Tributes & Memorials at www.slam.org
or by calling 314-655-5335, or a charity of one's choice
. Condolences at www.boppchapel.com