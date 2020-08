Weisbrod, Patricia

(nee Briggs) 89, passed on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She is survived by her children; Clyde R. (Cathy) Weisbrod, Linda (Kevin) Schettler, and Mark (Pam) Weisbrod; grandma of Andrew and Blake Weisbrod, Jennifer (Ben) McCullough and Michael Weisbrod, Nicole Schettler (Ryan Anderson); great-grandma of Ethan McCullough.

Services: Memorial Service for both Clyde and Patricia Weisbrod will be Sat., Aug. 8 at 11am at St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton).