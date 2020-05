Or Copy this URL to Share

Aluffi, Patricia Welker the daughter of Carl J. and Dorothy F. (Bischdorf) Welker, was born on March 17, 1951 in Jennings, Missouri. Patricia passed away on April 29,2020 in San Jose, CA and is survived by her Husband, Son, Daughter, Son-in-Law and two Granddaughters. Patty was a loving sister, aunt, cousin and friend.



