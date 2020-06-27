Meeker, Patrick Anthony

Patrick Anthony Meeker, 52, of Louisville, KY and most recently St. Louis, MO passed away on June 17, 2020 in Saugatuck, Michigan while on vacation with his family.

Patrick was born in Detroit, Michigan in November 1967 and adopted by his loving parents, Gary Meeker and Lynn (Buckman) Meeker. He graduated with a Masters in Physical Therapy from the University of Kentucky. Patrick embraced his passion for helping others, spending the majority of his career in clinical education and sales at The ROHO Group. He loved to help people live more fully and he worked with end users and clinical specialists around the world. He was a captivating speaker and gave lectures worldwide. He made lasting friendships everywhere he went and is mourned by many. Patrick was a talented natural athlete. He was a successful bike racer for years and participated in three Olympic trials, as well as medaling in multiple national championships. He loved taking his bicycle with him on his business trips and told countless stories about cycling his favorite race routes in Europe and other places. Patrick lived for the experience - live music, travel, outdoor adventure and family time. Patrick was the beloved Scoutmaster of Troop 313 in Des Peres, MO and immensely enjoyed his role as a mentor to the youth. Patrick was a big man with the heart of a child - loving fully and completely with an open heart. He made many friends in Scouting through his participation in the Wood Badge program and his participation with New Horizons District Training Staff. Patrick never met an outdoor challenge he wouldn't try and had recently attempted a second climb of Mt. Rainier in Washington state. Patrick's passion for life was infectious. He was an avid cyclist, motorcyclist, punk rock enthusiast, backpacker, snowboarder, hiker, gear-head and friend. His passion for helping others found him involved in many philanthropic organizations and he served on the board for Segs4Vets in St. Louis.

Patrick is survived by his daughter Hailey Strand of Lexington, KY; his bonus sons, Arlo and Isaac Inman with his partner Heather Cooper Inman of St. Louis, MO; his brother Kevin Meeker, Louisville, KY; his sister Suzanne Barrett, Littleton, CO; his sister Jennifer Rosa, San Diego, CA; his birth parents Barry and Mary Drotar, Bailey, CO; his grandmother, Donna Drotar, Littleton, CO. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Gary and Lynn (Buckman) Meeker.

Services: Celebrations of life will be planned in Kentucky and Missouri and will be communicated through social media.

Memorial donations may be made to Troop 313, Patrick Meeker Scoutership Fund, 11808 Manhattan Ave, St. Louis, MO 63131. dykstrafuneralhome.com