Fitzgerald, Patrick Cliffe Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Patricia M. Mitchell-Fitzgerald; dearest son of the late Michael E. and the late Marjorie Jo (nee Carl) Fitzgerald; dear brother of Gerald J. (Julie) Fitzgerald and Michael E. Mickey (Tom) Kuhn; loving uncle, cousin, friend and proud member of South Side Lions Club. Services: Visitation Wednesday, February 20th from 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO 63109, to Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park. If desired, donations in Pat's name may be made to South Side Lions Club, Lions Eye Institute for Transplant & Research, Almost Home or Masses. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
|
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
(314) 832-7770
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019