Patrick Colm Hogan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hogan, Patrick Colm, M.D. born October 24, 1925 in Ennis, Ireland, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sun, May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Madonna Jean Hogan (nee Scully), loving father of Patrick Colm Jr. (Lalita), and Sean Joseph (Tina), dear grandfather of Erin, Maggie, Maureen and Sean Joseph, Jr., dear brother of Una McHugh of Millingar, Ireland, and the late Brian Hogan of Ennis, Ireland, dear uncle, brother-in-law, and friend. Dr. Hogan lived a life of service to his faith, his family, and his profession. He was very devout and was a strong and loving family man. He was dedicated to his OBGYN practice delivering thousands of babies in the St. Louis area. Dr. Hogan was a strong advocate for the unborn and underserved. He was a former president of the National Catholic Physicians Guild and a past president of the medical staff at the former St. Joseph Hospital in Kirkwood. Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Fri. June 5 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2618 S. Brentwood Blvd. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Private entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Birthright Counseling-St. Louis appreciated. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved