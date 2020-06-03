Hogan, Patrick Colm, M.D. born October 24, 1925 in Ennis, Ireland, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sun, May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Madonna Jean Hogan (nee Scully), loving father of Patrick Colm Jr. (Lalita), and Sean Joseph (Tina), dear grandfather of Erin, Maggie, Maureen and Sean Joseph, Jr., dear brother of Una McHugh of Millingar, Ireland, and the late Brian Hogan of Ennis, Ireland, dear uncle, brother-in-law, and friend. Dr. Hogan lived a life of service to his faith, his family, and his profession. He was very devout and was a strong and loving family man. He was dedicated to his OBGYN practice delivering thousands of babies in the St. Louis area. Dr. Hogan was a strong advocate for the unborn and underserved. He was a former president of the National Catholic Physicians Guild and a past president of the medical staff at the former St. Joseph Hospital in Kirkwood. Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Fri. June 5 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2618 S. Brentwood Blvd. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Private entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Birthright Counseling-St. Louis appreciated. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store