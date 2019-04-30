O'Toole, Patrick Dennis of Hazelwood, MO, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving husband of the late Kathleen (nee Donnelly); beloved son of the late Daniel J., Sr. and Emilie (nee Brauch) O'Toole; devoted father of Kelly (Stan) Guenther and Timothy (Carol) O'Toole; cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Nate) Williams, Catlin O'Toole, Nicole Mard, Timothy and Kelly O'Toole, and great-grandfather of June, Isaiah and Abram Williams, and Addison Gau. Pat is preceded in death by his brothers Daniel J., Jr. (survived by Gail) and Gregory O'Toole. He is also survived by his sister Karen O'Toole. Pat was loved by many nieces and nephews, cousins, good friends and all who knew him. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and unforgettable personality. Services: A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 33 North Clay, Ferguson, MO 63135. Luncheon to follow. Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services. 636-498-5300 Alternativefuneralcremation.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019