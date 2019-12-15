Turner, Patrick "Pat" Gerard

of St. Charles, MO died on Tuesday December 10th, 2019 at the age of 64. Dearest husband of Kathie Turner (nee Mirabella); Dear son of the late Edward and Dorothy Turner; Cherished father of Kristen (Dan) Weber, the late "Baby Eddie", and Patrick (Debi) Turner; Beloved brother of the late John Turner, Michael (Nancy) Turner, Joseph (Leslie) Turner, Jerome (Mary) Turner, and MaryBeth "Toots" Long; Cherished "Pops" to Darin Edward Turner, Francis Patrick Turner, and the (soon to arrive) Anna Mirabella Weber. Pat was a loving Uncle, Great-Uncle, Cousin, Brother-in-law, Godfather, Coach, Teammate, and Friend that will be dearly missed by all.

Pat and Kathie owned and operated Hart Jewelers in St. Charles for nearly 20 years. He was a member of Normandy High School's State Champion Soccer Team in 1974 and was a Men's Soccer National Champion at Florissant Valley College in 1975. Pat was most at home on a soccer field and devoted much of his time coaching his children's grade school teams.

Services: At Pat's request, his body will be donated to Washington University for the advancement of Huntington's Disease research. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 21st at St. Ann Catholic Church- 7530 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO.

To honor Pat's love of sports, memorial contributions may be made to the Duchesne Athletic Boosters c/o Pat Turner Memorial- 2550 Elm Street St. Charles, MO 63301