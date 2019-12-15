Patrick Gerard Turner

Guest Book
  • "Warrior, courageous, A- Force this was Pat Turner. "
    - Charlie Clarke
  • "Pat Turner, as nice and and as generous person we can meet...."
    - Joe Clarke
  • "Great Person, Love Tom and Clare Romeo."
    - Tom Romeo
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
7530 Natural Bridge Rd
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Obituary
Turner, Patrick "Pat" Gerard

of St. Charles, MO died on Tuesday December 10th, 2019 at the age of 64. Dearest husband of Kathie Turner (nee Mirabella); Dear son of the late Edward and Dorothy Turner; Cherished father of Kristen (Dan) Weber, the late "Baby Eddie", and Patrick (Debi) Turner; Beloved brother of the late John Turner, Michael (Nancy) Turner, Joseph (Leslie) Turner, Jerome (Mary) Turner, and MaryBeth "Toots" Long; Cherished "Pops" to Darin Edward Turner, Francis Patrick Turner, and the (soon to arrive) Anna Mirabella Weber. Pat was a loving Uncle, Great-Uncle, Cousin, Brother-in-law, Godfather, Coach, Teammate, and Friend that will be dearly missed by all.

Pat and Kathie owned and operated Hart Jewelers in St. Charles for nearly 20 years. He was a member of Normandy High School's State Champion Soccer Team in 1974 and was a Men's Soccer National Champion at Florissant Valley College in 1975. Pat was most at home on a soccer field and devoted much of his time coaching his children's grade school teams.

Services: At Pat's request, his body will be donated to Washington University for the advancement of Huntington's Disease research. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 21st at St. Ann Catholic Church- 7530 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO.

To honor Pat's love of sports, memorial contributions may be made to the Duchesne Athletic Boosters c/o Pat Turner Memorial- 2550 Elm Street St. Charles, MO 63301
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
