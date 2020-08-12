1/1
Patrick H. Johnston
{ "" }
Johnston, Patrick H.

passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Kay Johnston (nee Wright); loving father of Kathryn (the late Dennis) Tinker, Patricia (Michael) Townsend, Freddy Johnston and Barbara (Larry) Klein; dear grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 14. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, August 14, 10: 30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
AUG
14
Funeral
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
