Johnston, Patrick H.

passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Kay Johnston (nee Wright); loving father of Kathryn (the late Dennis) Tinker, Patricia (Michael) Townsend, Freddy Johnston and Barbara (Larry) Klein; dear grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 14. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, August 14, 10: 30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.