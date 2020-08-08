1/1
Patrick Henry Mudd
Mudd, Patrick Henry

87, of Dupo, IL, died August 5, 2020.

Surviving are Daughter, Connie L Mudd, Son, Patrick H (Joyce) Mudd, Jr., Daughter, Carol (Adam) Gallagher, Brother, Ralph (Mary) Mudd II, Sister, Doris Ogle.

Patrick was involved with the Dupo School District for over 20 years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dupo Community Unit District #196 for a one time scholarship, St. Clair Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Fund or the Village of Dupo for the Dupo Park. www.leesmanfuneralhome.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2020.
