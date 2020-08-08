1/1
Patrick Henry Mudd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mudd, Patrick Henry

87, of Dupo, IL, died August 5, 2020.

Surviving are Daughter, Connie L Mudd, Son, Patrick H (Joyce) Mudd, Jr., Daughter, Carol (Adam) Gallagher, Brother, Ralph (Mary) Mudd II, Sister, Doris Ogle.

Patrick was involved with the Dupo School District for over 20 years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dupo Community Unit District #196 for a one time scholarship, St. Clair Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Fund or the Village of Dupo for the Dupo Park. www.leesmanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dashner Funeral Home
326 S Main St
Dupo, IL 62239
(618) 286-4511
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
I work in activities at the nursing home Patrick resided at. He was a good man. He was a very smart man ( which he showed many times). At times he could be funny. There were a lot of times where he loved to get a smart attitude with people and those were always funny moments. Patrick loved to eat. He was a big eater. Sweets were his favorite, especially pie and cookies. He was very good at arts and crafts, particularly drawing. He also enjoyed BINGO, musical entertainment, and reading. Patrick did engage in conversation. Sometimes it was brief and sometimes it wasn’t. Patrick was family and things will not be the same without him. He will be deeply missed. He is in a better place and back together with Martha. My deepest condolences to Connie and the rest of Patrick’s family. May Patrick’s memory be a blessing. May he Rest In Peace.
Gregory Adler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved