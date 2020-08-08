I work in activities at the nursing home Patrick resided at. He was a good man. He was a very smart man ( which he showed many times). At times he could be funny. There were a lot of times where he loved to get a smart attitude with people and those were always funny moments. Patrick loved to eat. He was a big eater. Sweets were his favorite, especially pie and cookies. He was very good at arts and crafts, particularly drawing. He also enjoyed BINGO, musical entertainment, and reading. Patrick did engage in conversation. Sometimes it was brief and sometimes it wasn’t. Patrick was family and things will not be the same without him. He will be deeply missed. He is in a better place and back together with Martha. My deepest condolences to Connie and the rest of Patrick’s family. May Patrick’s memory be a blessing. May he Rest In Peace.

Gregory Adler

Friend