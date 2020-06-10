Dee, Patrick J.

Monday, June 8, 2020. Dearest son of the late John and Alice Dee (nee Kelly); dear brother of James Dee, the late Joanne and the late John (Susan) Dee; dear uncle of Jim Dee, Jeanne Dee, Kenneth and Ralph Dee. Our dear great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Friday, June 12, at 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to Evelyn's House appreciated. Visitation Thursday 3-6 p.m.