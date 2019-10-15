|
Kelly, Patrick J.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Caroline S. Kelly (nee Nebuloni); dear father of Michael (Janet), Mark P. and the late Martin Kelly; dear grandfather of Brian (Kelly) Kelly and Stephanie (Brian) O'Connell; dear great-grandfather of Owen, Emma, Nora, Patrick and Lucas; dear son of the late John and Nellie Kelly; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Services: Visitation at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Thursday, October 17, 9:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mr. Kelly retired as a Sergeant from the St. Louis City Police Department. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Sick and Elderly of the Hill appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019