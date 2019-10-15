St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Kelly, Patrick J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Caroline S. Kelly (nee Nebuloni); dear father of Michael (Janet), Mark P. and the late Martin Kelly; dear grandfather of Brian (Kelly) Kelly and Stephanie (Brian) O'Connell; dear great-grandfather of Owen, Emma, Nora, Patrick and Lucas; dear son of the late John and Nellie Kelly; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Thursday, October 17, 9:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mr. Kelly retired as a Sergeant from the St. Louis City Police Department. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Sick and Elderly of the Hill appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
