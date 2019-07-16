McCullough, Patrick J. Patrick James McCullough passed away peacefully and went home to the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was 93 years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Margaret Mary Reichert McCullough. Preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Alice McCullough, by his sister, Mary Eileen McCullough, and by his brother, John E. McCullough. In addition to his wife, Mr. McCullough is survived by his sister, Sr. Ann C. McCullough O.P. and his sister-in-law, Sandra A. McCullough. Also survived by his eight children, Mary E. (John) Pires, Michael J., George P. (Rene), Dr. Timothy L. (Jill), Thomas J. (Ginny), Catherine A. (Tom) Mulhall, Colleen M. (Keith) Foster, and Kevin J. He is further survived by 21 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all. Mr. McCullough served two years in the U.S. Navy during World War II and two years during the Korean conflict as an officer aboard the U.S.S. Shenandoah, based in Norfolk, VA. Mr. McCullough was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He was employed for 36 years in the mortgage loan department of the General American Life Insurance Company, St. Louis. Services: Visitation will be held at the Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, at 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19th. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield. Lunch will be served at Incarnate Word Catholic Church after Mass. Burial will be at the VA National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks, MO. Memorial gifts may be made to the McCullough Family Scholarship Fund, Marquette University, P.O. Box 1881, Milwaukee, WI 53201-1881. For the complete obituary, please visit http://www.osfuneralhomes.com/obits.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 16, 2019