Kennedy, Patrick James Chandler, Phd. Dr. Kennedy passed away at Missouri Baptist Hospital of complications from Lymphoma on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved husband for 52 years of Susan Abby Kennedy of Town and Country, MO. Beloved father of Nina Ray Kennedy of Helena, MT. Dear brother-in-law to Harry William Henry III (Andrew Carington) of Ladue. He is survived by many close friends who are like family. Dr. Kennedy was an accomplished astrophysicist. He served 14 years in the United States Air Force as well as working for civilian corporations such as Hughes Aircraft and later McDonnell Douglas, now known as Boeing. He also worked for TRW. He holds five patents on lasers. Services: The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Friday, March 8, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., departing LUPTON'S in procession for a 2:30 p.m. graveside committal service at Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL









