Murphy, Patrick Joseph Sr. born on September 30, 1940 and Baptized with the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, passed away peacefully November 7, 2019. Married for 53 years to Jean (nee Pape); loving Father to Patrick Jr. (Laura), Heather, Michael Shea (Laurie), and Sean Christopher; affectionately called Pops by his grandchildren Megan Murphy, Anne Marie Murphy, Michael Murphy, Patrick Murphy III, and Joseph Murphy; son of the late Jerry J. and Ruth C. Murphy; brother of the late Mary Fuegner (Rich); uncle, cousin, and friend. A real character and full of life, he spent 58 years as a Vice President of the Company that he loved, Murphy Company Mechanical Contractor and Engineers, the largest mechanical contractor in St Louis. He treasured his time working closely with the skilled crafts who also became his life-long friends. A rancher at heart, he and Jean purchased a property in Beulah, Missouri in 2003. "It's a Boy" and "It's a Girl" flags proudly raised whenever a new cow was born into the herd. A perfect mix of his Irish and German heritage; hard working, dedicated, stubborn, always right, and quick to turn any situation into an opportunity for a story or joke. He lived by the mantra LTD, "Listen, think, do", which his children always heard him say anytime when an important decision was required. Services: Monday November 11, 2019, Visitation 9:00 am, Catholic Mass 10:00 am, Ascension Catholic Church, 230 Santa Maria Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63005. Internment for family at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name to The St. Patrick Center, 800 N Tucker Blvd., St Louis, MO 63101 would be greatly appreciated.

