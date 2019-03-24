Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Joseph Switz Jr.. View Sign







Switz, Patrick Joseph Jr. Age 78, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Legacy Assisted Living Center. He was born August 26, 1940, in Ravenna, Ohio, the son of Patrick J. and Helen E. (Snyder) Switz, Sr. Patrick graduated from Newton Falls High School in Newton Falls, OH, in 1958. He served in the US Army, then earned his Bachelors Degree in City Planning and Urban Development from Ohio University in Athens, OH, graduating in 1963. He started his career involved in the urban renewal of Cleveland, OH. He then was the Director of Community Development of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Ames, Iowa and St. Charles, Missouri. Patrick was involved in Kiwanis in several communities. He was the Lawn Ranger, and loved making his yard beautiful. Patrick was a car guy who kept his automobiles immaculate, shiny, and ready to roll. He enjoyed traveling in the USA and enjoying the beauty of this country. Patrick enjoyed making people laugh. On July 25, 1964, he married Marjorie Ann Klee, and she survives. Other survivors include his daughter, Kristin (Michael) Bloink of Carmel, Indiana; two sisters, Marla (Morris) Krigbaum of New Meadows, Idaho and Kathleen Harley of Richmond, Michigan, as well as two nieces, two nephews, one grandnephew, and a cousin, Richard Reeves of Newton Falls, Ohio. Services: A celebration of his life will be held Friday, April 12, 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 128 Park St, Chelsea, MI 48118, with Rev. Joy Barrett officiating. The family will greet people from 10-11 a.m., and there will be a luncheon following the service. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Arrangements were entrusted to Cole Funeral Chapel, Chelsea. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

