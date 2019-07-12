Kennedy, Patrick M. July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Lois Kennedy; dear father and father-in-law of Paul Kennedy (Julie); dear grandfather of Hannah Kennedy; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Larry Kennedy (the late Mary) and Michael Kennedy (the late Connie); dear uncle of Christine and Matthew Kennedy. Services: Memorial gathering Monday, July 22nd 4:00-6:00 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 12 to July 21, 2019