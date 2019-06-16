McEntee, Patrick Patrick McEntee, of St. Louis January 11, 1945 - June 8, 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Pat's parents were Patrick Sr. and Olga McEntee. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Pam (Kammien) McEntee; he was the loving father of Tammy (John) Fillo, grandfather of Caroline, Megan, and Daniel; cherished brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Pat was a dedicated employee at General Electric for 30 years. Pat enjoyed driving his Corvette, taking trips to wineries with friends, feeding his backyard animal friends, and never missed a family event. Pat will be missed but never forgotten by his loving family and friends. A private celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Pat's memory, one of his favorite charities was The Humane Society of Missouri.

