Patrick R. Noonan

Patrick R. Noonan Obituary
Noonan, Patrick R. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Loving son of Susan and the late Patrick M. Noonan; loving brother of Ryan (Jamie) Noonan; loving uncle of Samuel and #2; dear Godfather of Kaylynn and Halie; our dear nephew, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, April 25, 4-8 p.m. then to Assumption Catholic Church on Friday, from 9:30 until Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or St. Vincent Depaul Society appreciated. Interment Assumption Church Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
