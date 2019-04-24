|
|
Noonan, Patrick R. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Loving son of Susan and the late Patrick M. Noonan; loving brother of Ryan (Jamie) Noonan; loving uncle of Samuel and #2; dear Godfather of Kaylynn and Halie; our dear nephew, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, April 25, 4-8 p.m. then to Assumption Catholic Church on Friday, from 9:30 until Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or St. Vincent Depaul Society appreciated. Interment Assumption Church Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019