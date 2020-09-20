Hirbe, Patrick Richard 'Pat'

passed away Saturday morning September 12, 2020, at the age of 68. He is survived by his devoted spouse, Carla M. Re Hirbe, as well as his daughter and son-in-law, Angela (TJ Apicelli), and his three grandchildren, whom he loved dearly: Gabriel, Isabelle, and Charles Apicelli. He is also survived by his siblings, Marilyn, Susan, and Mike, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pat loved Cardinals baseball and BBQ, hence his nickname, the Q-King. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Services: There will be a small graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery for the immediate family. At some point in the future, there will be a memorial service when it is safe for groups to gather. Kutis, Affton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Siteman Cancer Center Patient Care Fund or St. Louis Children's Hospital NICU, two organizations near and dear to his daughter's heart.