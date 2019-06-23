Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Shawn Burke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Burke, Patrick Shawn 63, originally from Greenville, IL and calling Saint Louis home for more than 30 years, passed away June 19, 2019 at Evelyn's House /BJC Hospice. Patrick, affectionately known as Patty, previously owned and operated Where'd You Get That Fernstand Antiques in Soulard. Patty was a treasured employee of Freddie's (Just John) Club and Brandonview/Gallery Apartments for many years. Nothing was too much for Patty to do, and he brought joy not only to other employees, but also to the countless vendors he dealt with. He truly was one-of-a-kind, growing his beautiful curly locks for Locks of Love, working tirelessly for Wigs on Parade, High Heel Drag Race, St. Louis PrideFest, and enjoying Mardi Gras, the Kentucky Derby, Cardinal Baseball, and all things ORANGE, especially his Converse shoes. Loving son of Maxine (nee Byxbe), the late James W. Burke. Beloved brother of Terry (Dellane) Burke and the late Timothy Burke. Loving uncle of Daniel (Tammy), Jack and Brittany. Special uncle to Colin, Paige, and Brynn Hampel. Special friend to many, especially his angels of mercy led by Diane Scott. Services: Patty's hometown of Greenville, IL is having a Celebration of Life Saturday, June 29th from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Greenville Country Club at 1391 IL-140 in Greenville. In Saint Louis, we will be holding a Celebration of Life Partee on Saturday, July 13th from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Just John Club at 4112 Manchester in the Grove. Donations in Patty's honor can be made to St. Louis Pride at www.pridestl.og/donate, St. Louis Effort for AIDS at

Burke, Patrick Shawn 63, originally from Greenville, IL and calling Saint Louis home for more than 30 years, passed away June 19, 2019 at Evelyn's House /BJC Hospice. Patrick, affectionately known as Patty, previously owned and operated Where'd You Get That Fernstand Antiques in Soulard. Patty was a treasured employee of Freddie's (Just John) Club and Brandonview/Gallery Apartments for many years. Nothing was too much for Patty to do, and he brought joy not only to other employees, but also to the countless vendors he dealt with. He truly was one-of-a-kind, growing his beautiful curly locks for Locks of Love, working tirelessly for Wigs on Parade, High Heel Drag Race, St. Louis PrideFest, and enjoying Mardi Gras, the Kentucky Derby, Cardinal Baseball, and all things ORANGE, especially his Converse shoes. Loving son of Maxine (nee Byxbe), the late James W. Burke. Beloved brother of Terry (Dellane) Burke and the late Timothy Burke. Loving uncle of Daniel (Tammy), Jack and Brittany. Special uncle to Colin, Paige, and Brynn Hampel. Special friend to many, especially his angels of mercy led by Diane Scott. Services: Patty's hometown of Greenville, IL is having a Celebration of Life Saturday, June 29th from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Greenville Country Club at 1391 IL-140 in Greenville. In Saint Louis, we will be holding a Celebration of Life Partee on Saturday, July 13th from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Just John Club at 4112 Manchester in the Grove. Donations in Patty's honor can be made to St. Louis Pride at www.pridestl.og/donate, St. Louis Effort for AIDS at www.stlefa.org/node/34, or BJC Hospice at www.bjchospice.org/Donate Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close