Judge, Patrick Thomas died peacefully on March 24 at NHC Town and Country with his daughter's by his side. He was 78 years old. Patrick was an avid sports fan and especially loved the STL Cardinals and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by Leslie Morris (Jason) and Laura Petruska (Paul) and their children, his brother Thomas Judge (Weston, FL) and his two sisters Kathleen Mackin (Stratham, NH) and Maureen Morris(Portland, OR). Those wishing to provide condolences should donate to The Foundation Fighting Blindness at www.blindness.org.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Thomas Judge.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019