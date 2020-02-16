Hatten, Patsy Joan

(nee Fouts), 84, passed away on January 11, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her loving husband of over 67 years, Dale, her daughters Teresa, Becky, Debra and her son-in-law, Michael. She doted on her grandchildren Alex, Brett, Blake, granddaughter-in-law, Keely, and her great grandchild, Calvin.

Patsy was born to Garland and Kathleen Fouts in Martinsville, Missouri on March 31, 1935. She met her husband, Dale, in Bethany, Missouri and traveled with him in their early married life while he served in the United States Air Force. After retirement the couple traveled across the country. She was an avid reader and a wonderful cook. Her daughters are thankful she took the time to hand down her cooking traditions to them.

The loving support she gave to all of us over the years built the foundation for our family and we are forever grateful. It has made us all better and stronger. We love you and will miss you always.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri.