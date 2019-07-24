Boyer, Patsy Lee (nee Richards), Monday, July 22, 2019, of House Springs, Missouri. Beloved wife of Carl Gaston Boyer; loving mother of Tracy Crawford, Kemberly Boyer, Carl (Danielle) Boyer and Wendy (Adnan) Boyer-Pulic; dear grandmother of Phillip Crawford, Melainey Boyer, Megan Crawford, Gilbear Boyer, Keanan Pulic and Tyson Boyer; dear daughter of the late Lee and Mabel (nee Taylor) Richards; dear sister of the late Donald Richards, the late Carlos Richards, Brenda (Mike) Sailors, Linda White, Sally Ballenger and Albert (Jane) Richards and dear friend and foster parent to many. Services: Mass Monday, July 29, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4696 Notre Dame Lane, House Springs, Missouri 63051.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 24 to July 25, 2019