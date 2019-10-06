Simpson, Patsy Lee

(nee Williams) Thursday, October 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Simpson, Sr. Cherished mother of James C. (Ollie) Simpson, Gloria J. (Robert) Warren, Betty A. (Nathan) Hooks, the late Effie J. Ballard, and the late Joseph Simpson, Jr. Dear grandmother of Denise (Harold), Amos (Harvena), Rebecca, Robert (Jasmine), Blake (Ricardo), Ashley (Kenneth), Whitney, and Derek (Karace), 13 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, a great-great-great-grandchild and other loved ones.

Services: Viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, October 11, at Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church, 351 Chambers Road, St. Louis, MO 63137. Funeral Service immediately follows. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery.