Patsy Lee Simpson

Service Information
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church
351 Chambers Road
St. Louis, MO
Funeral service
Following Services
Obituary
Simpson, Patsy Lee

(nee Williams) Thursday, October 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Simpson, Sr. Cherished mother of James C. (Ollie) Simpson, Gloria J. (Robert) Warren, Betty A. (Nathan) Hooks, the late Effie J. Ballard, and the late Joseph Simpson, Jr. Dear grandmother of Denise (Harold), Amos (Harvena), Rebecca, Robert (Jasmine), Blake (Ricardo), Ashley (Kenneth), Whitney, and Derek (Karace), 13 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, a great-great-great-grandchild and other loved ones.

Services: Viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, October 11, at Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church, 351 Chambers Road, St. Louis, MO 63137. Funeral Service immediately follows. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
