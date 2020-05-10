Patty Louise Schindler
Schindler, Patty Louise (Stamper) May 6, 2020. Wife of late Joseph William Schindler Sr.; mother of Karen Sue (Michael Charles) Hoy and late Joseph William Schindler Jr.; granny, great grandmother, great great grandmother, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend of many. Patty was a member of American Legion All Women's Post 404, Marine Corps League and avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Services: Memorials to the charity of your choice. Visitation at Fey Funeral Home on Tues., May 12 from 5-7 p.m.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
5:00 - 7:00 PM
Fey Funeral Home
