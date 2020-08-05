1/
Paul A. Deatherage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Deatherage, Paul A.

Sat., Aug.1, 2020. Beloved son of Claudette and the late Donald R. Deatherage; loving brother of Mark (Karen Sinclair) Deatherage; dear nephew of David R. (Carol) Deatherage, Marlo (Phil) Bamberger, Michaelene (Jack) Koetting and Meredith (Alexander) Watt; our dear son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation and Service will be at Kutis Funeral Home, Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Visitation will be held on Fri., Aug. 7, from 4-8 p.m., and will also be livestreamed for those uncomfortable being in public at this time. The service and interment will be held in private for the family at 9:30 a.m. on Sat., Aug. 8. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Tower Grove Baptist or the Salvation Army appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved