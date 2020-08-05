Deatherage, Paul A.

Sat., Aug.1, 2020. Beloved son of Claudette and the late Donald R. Deatherage; loving brother of Mark (Karen Sinclair) Deatherage; dear nephew of David R. (Carol) Deatherage, Marlo (Phil) Bamberger, Michaelene (Jack) Koetting and Meredith (Alexander) Watt; our dear son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation and Service will be at Kutis Funeral Home, Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Visitation will be held on Fri., Aug. 7, from 4-8 p.m., and will also be livestreamed for those uncomfortable being in public at this time. The service and interment will be held in private for the family at 9:30 a.m. on Sat., Aug. 8. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Tower Grove Baptist or the Salvation Army appreciated.