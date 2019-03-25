|
Schrumpf, Paul A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy a. Schrumpf (nee Schaljo); loving father of Brian (Meghan), Jason (Catherine), Eric (Selvita) and Amy (Christopher) Carter; cherished grandfather of Ben, Alex, Kate, Abby, Aiden, Hannah, Jay, Adalyn, and Cameron; dear son of the late Walter and Helen (nee Fuist) Schrumpf; dearest brother of the late Linda (Lonnie) Cash; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Paul served in the U.S. Airforce from 1968-1974, and was honored as a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. But most importantly was his faith and his deep family values. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He is gone, but will never be forgotten. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, March 28, 8:45 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis Rd.) for a 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the ALS Association, St. Louis Regional Chapter, appreciated. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019