Zipfel, Bishop Emeritus, Paul A. The Most Reverend Paul A. Zipfel, 83, passed away on July 14, 2019, at Mother of Good Counsel Home in St. Louis, Missouri. Paul Zipfel was born to Albert Zipfel and Leona Rau on September 22, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended St. Michael the Archangel Elementary School in Shrewsbury, Missouri, St. Louis Preparatory Seminary, and completed his college training at Kenrick Seminary in 1957. He attended Catholic University in Washington, D.C. and ordained to the priesthood by Joseph Cardinal Ritter on March 18, 1961. He served in various assignments in parishes and schools throughout the Archdiocese of St. Louis. Fr. Zipfel was appointed a bishop by Pope John Paul II and ordained to the Episcopacy on June 29, 1989. On December 31, 1996, Bishop Zipfel was appointed as Bishop of the Diocese of Bismarck by Pope John Paul II. He was installed as the Bishop of Bismarck on February 20, 1997, and retired from the Diocese after faithfully serving for 14 years. After declining health, Bishop Zipfel moved to Mother of Good Counsel Home in February 2015, where he resided until his death. Bishop Zipfel is survived by his brother Ralph of St. Louis, niece Elizabeth Clamp and nephews John, Glenn, Greg and Mark, and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sister Alice Regine Zipfel CPPS and sister-inlaw Barbara Zipfel. Services: Visitation at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108 on Wednesday, July 17, 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 18, 10 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery (Bismarck, ND). Contributions to Bishop Paul A. Zipfel Endowment Fund, Diocese of Bismarck, P.O. Box 1137, Bismarck, ND 58502 greatly appreciated. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 16 to July 17, 2019