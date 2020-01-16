St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Dimond, Paul Anthony

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, January 13, 2020. Paul is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Adrienne (White); children Nancy (Gary) Yates and Anthony (Susan) Dimond; grandchildren Caitlin and Haley Yates and Jack and Danny Dimond; dear brother, cousin, uncle and friend to many.

Services: A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9 am at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Church, 1575 North Woodlawn Avenue, Warson Woods, MO 63122, with a memorial Mass following at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to , stjude.org/donate/; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
