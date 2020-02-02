|
|
Witbrodt, Paul C.
Asleep in Jesus Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of 52 years to Phyllis Witbrodt (nee Kastens); loving father of Alison (Russell) Soppe, Erin (Brian) West, Nora Witbrodt and the late Matthew Witbrodt; dear grandfather of 6.
Services: Funeral service at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 S. Kirkwood Rd., Tuesday, February 4, 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Trinity Lutheran Church or Christ Community International-Uganda. Visitation Monday, February 3, at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020