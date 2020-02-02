St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Paul C. Witbrodt

Paul C. Witbrodt Obituary

Witbrodt, Paul C.

Asleep in Jesus Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of 52 years to Phyllis Witbrodt (nee Kastens); loving father of Alison (Russell) Soppe, Erin (Brian) West, Nora Witbrodt and the late Matthew Witbrodt; dear grandfather of 6.

Services: Funeral service at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 S. Kirkwood Rd., Tuesday, February 4, 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Trinity Lutheran Church or Christ Community International-Uganda. Visitation Monday, February 3, at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
