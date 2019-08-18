Dahm, Paul D.

passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at his residence. Born September 18, 1955 to the late Joseph W. Dahm and the late Catherine (nee Lafser) Dahm.

Loving spouse of James W. Lucas. Loving brother of Jac (Robin) Dahm and Russell (Paula) Dahm. Dear uncle, great uncle, and friend to many.

Services: Celebration of life Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Michel Funeral Home 5930 Southwest Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139 from

3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Feline's Forever PO Box 32003, St. Louis, MO 63132. Casual attire per Paul's wishes. ARRANGEMENTS UNDER THE DIRECTION OF MICHEL FUNERAL HOME.