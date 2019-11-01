St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Paul D. Hale

Hale, Paul D.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, October 28, 2019.

Loving husband of the late Jean Hale; dear father of Christine Hale, Kathleen Schultz, David (Kathy) Hale and the late Kenneth Hale; proud grandfather of David (Kelsey) Hale Jr., and Jacob Hale; brother of Norman (Minuen) Hale; brother-in-law of Joan (Charlie) Leese; uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Interment, private. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019
More information