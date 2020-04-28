Paul D. Pfeifer
Pfeifer, Paul D. Baptized in the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan E. Pfeifer (nee Stackle); dear father of Brian, Jeff (Julie) and Keith Pfeifer; loving grandfather of Greyson and Brecken; dear brother of Penny (Jim) Fanter; our dear brother-in-law, uncle cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Thursday, April 30th, 3-7 p.m. Private funeral ceremony and burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials to USO of Missouri appreciated.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
30
Visitation
3:00 - 7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
