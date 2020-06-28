Eaton, Paul David

of Saint Ann, MO passed away on June 24, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born July 24, 1936 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Milo and Mabel Eaton (nee: Kasten).

He is survived by his loving children, Paula Eaton and Faith (Jim) Lucas; grandchildren, Jim, John and Kelsey Lucas; brother-in-law, Don Wagner.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel 'Joan' Eaton; siblings Betty (Richard) Schramm, Mary Ann Wagner and Robert Eaton; canine companion, Buddy.

Paul loved music and playing his harmonica.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pedal the Cause, 9288 Dielman Industrial Dr., Olivette, MO 63132 or online at pedalthecause.org

Alternative Funeral and Cremation Services (636) 498-5300. Alternativefuneralcremation.com