Watson, Sr., Paul Davis

Age 89, passed away January 6, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was a member of Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and longtime employee of McDonnell-Douglas and Boeing before, retiring.

He is survived by his wife Virginia Shelby Watson, one son, Paul Watson Jr. and daughter-in-law, Susan Hughes of Boulder, Colorado; one granddaughter, Anne Lutz Watson of Boulder.

Services: There will be a memorial service held Friday, January 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road, St. Louis, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124.