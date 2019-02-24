Cochran, Paul Dean of Rocky Mount, MO passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Beloved husband of Peggy Cochran; dear father of Paul Dean (Stacy) Cochran, Lori (Dan) Kinkade, and Jaimie (Jeff) Flaherty; loving grandfather of Emma Workman, Wyck Kinkade, Alec Cochran, Eli Kinkade, Mason Cochran, Kate Cochran, and Cole Flaherty; dear uncle of Lisa Radlinski and Reed Robison. Mr. Cochran was preceded in death by one sister, Kay Robison. Mr. Cochran retired after 35 years teaching high school English. He spent the majority of his teaching years at Northwest High School. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials requested to . The family was served by the Pitman Funeral Home in Wentzville.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019